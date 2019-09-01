EVANGELOS "VANGO" ZARKOS

Obituary

ZARKOS, EVANGELOS "VANGO" Passed away suddenly on August 28, 2019, at the age of 81. Loving husband of the late Elsie Zarkos. Beloved father of Angie (Toby) and Lorie (Paul). Cherished Papou of Isabella, Sophia, Stephanie, Tobias and Andrew. Evangelos will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., (416)423-1000, on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. For directions and online condolences go to heritagefuneralcentre.ca. Donations can be made to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019
