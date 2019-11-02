Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evdokia (Gia) GADOUTSIS. View Sign Obituary

GADOUTSIS, Evdokia (Gia) (nee DAMIANIDIS) With sadness we announce the passing of Evdokia ( Gia ) Gadoutsis (nee Damianidis), on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, dear Mother. Born in Drenoveni, to parents Kersto and Pena Damianidis. Dear sister to John and Dono Damianidis and beloved sister-in-law to Litsa and Kay. Beloved wife of (late) Spiros Gadoutsis and mother to daughters, Helen (predeceased) and Diane (Robert). Aunt to nephews, Danny and Steve Damianidis and Paul Gadouchis. A gentle and kind woman who always exhibited grace. She will be missed by many cousins and friends. Dear family friend Sheila Tait and cousin Anna Van Gorkum helped provide comfort to Gia. Thank you to the staff at Mt. Sinai ICU for your recent care and support. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. John Floras, who provided exceptional medical advice over many years. Visitation at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, at 1 Brookhaven Drive, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the church, followed by interment at Prospect Cemetery. Online condolences at



GADOUTSIS, Evdokia (Gia) (nee DAMIANIDIS) With sadness we announce the passing of Evdokia ( Gia ) Gadoutsis (nee Damianidis), on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, dear Mother. Born in Drenoveni, to parents Kersto and Pena Damianidis. Dear sister to John and Dono Damianidis and beloved sister-in-law to Litsa and Kay. Beloved wife of (late) Spiros Gadoutsis and mother to daughters, Helen (predeceased) and Diane (Robert). Aunt to nephews, Danny and Steve Damianidis and Paul Gadouchis. A gentle and kind woman who always exhibited grace. She will be missed by many cousins and friends. Dear family friend Sheila Tait and cousin Anna Van Gorkum helped provide comfort to Gia. Thank you to the staff at Mt. Sinai ICU for your recent care and support. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. John Floras, who provided exceptional medical advice over many years. Visitation at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, at 1 Brookhaven Drive, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the church, followed by interment at Prospect Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close