GADOUTSIS, Evdokia (Gia) (nee DAMIANIDIS) With sadness we announce the passing of Evdokia ( Gia ) Gadoutsis (nee Damianidis), on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, dear Mother. Born in Drenoveni, to parents Kersto and Pena Damianidis. Dear sister to John and Dono Damianidis and beloved sister-in-law to Litsa and Kay. Beloved wife of (late) Spiros Gadoutsis and mother to daughters, Helen (predeceased) and Diane (Robert). Aunt to nephews, Danny and Steve Damianidis and Paul Gadouchis. A gentle and kind woman who always exhibited grace. She will be missed by many cousins and friends. Dear family friend Sheila Tait and cousin Anna Van Gorkum helped provide comfort to Gia. Thank you to the staff at Mt. Sinai ICU for your recent care and support. A heartfelt thanks to Dr. John Floras, who provided exceptional medical advice over many years. Visitation at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, at 1 Brookhaven Drive, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the church, followed by interment at Prospect Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019