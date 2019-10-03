KALPAKIS, EVDOKIA (EVA) February 8, 1928 - September 30, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Evdokia Kalpakis, beloved wife, mother and Babo. Evdokia will be deeply missed by her daughters Irene (Barry), Irma (Donald), son Peter and by the pride and joy of her life, her granddaughters Odessa (James), Jessica (Jason), Tonya (Doron) and great-grandchildren Benson, Lev and Olivia. She will be missed by her extended family and friends. Visitation at PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Pharmacy and Lawrence), on Friday from 5-9 p.m. Funeral service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. in our chapel. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to North York General Hospital in honour of their dedicated, compassionate care.

