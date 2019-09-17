CHARANDUK, Eve (nee YASCHUK) September 26, 1932 - September 15, 2019 Peacefully at Baycrest Centre, at the age of 86. Dearly beloved wife of the late Harry. Loving mother of Sharon and her husband Roman Kinasz and Daryl and his wife Shelley. Cherished Baba of Matthew, Scott, Kevin, Lauren and Jaclyn. Dear sister of Mervin and his wife Edna and Ernest (predeceased) and his wife Pauline. Special thank you to Dr. Kim and the nurses of 6 West at Baycrest Palliative Centre. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Panakhyda Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Demetrius Church, Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 17, 2019