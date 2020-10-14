1/
EVELINA CANDIDO
CANDIDO, EVELINA (nee BALLARIN) Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, in her 98th year, on October 11, 2020. Evelina was born on April 3, 1922 in Lussingrande, Italy. She was a fun-loving woman who was a skilled seamstress and loved knitting and swimming. She was predeceased by her late husband, Arduino Candido. Loving mother to her three children, Franco Candido, the late Walter Candido and the late Nives Snow. Caring Nonna to Teresa and Michael Candido and Catherine, James, Corey and Megan Snow. Family and friends may visit at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Hospital for Sick Children. "Riposo in pace, ti amiamo"

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
