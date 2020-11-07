1/
EVELYN ADELINE PROTEAU
PROTEAU, EVELYN ADELINE Passed away peacefully at the Michael Garron Hospital on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Lionel G. Proteau. Dear mother of Lorraine Gallagher and her husband Ron, Donald and his wife Lynda and the late Hélène (Michael Madden). Loving grandmother to Sean, Colin, Wendy, Kelly, Yannic and great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Harrison, Jared and Sydney. Evelyn is survived by her sister, Estelle and was predeceased by siblings, Jeanne, Beatrice, Robert, Norma and Patrice. A private family interment was held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Pine Hills Cemetery, Scarborough. Special thanks to the Palliative Care Unit at Michael Garron Hospital for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
