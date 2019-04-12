Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN ANNE PEARCE. View Sign

PEARCE, EVELYN ANNE After a full life, our beloved Evelyn passed away at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare in Toronto on April 7, 2019, due to complications from cancer. She was in her 87th year. Predeceased by her two sisters Elsie (Campbell) and Eileen (Parsons). She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews Melissa Campbell, Darragh Hunter (Steve), Scott Parsons (Anne Marie) and Alex Parsons (Katherine). She also leaves five adoring grand-nieces, one grand-nephew and two great-grand-nieces. Evelyn was raised in Glanworth, Ontario, before moving to Niagara-on-the-Lake and then to Port Credit. She worked most of her life at Dunn and Levack, Ontario Stockyards in Toronto, which she loved. She inspired us all with her love and support of the arts. Evelyn's energy knew no bounds when it came to giving time to the Opera or Timothy Eaton Memorial Church. She will be remembered for her love of family and her compassionate non-stop caring for the sick, elderly and the lonely. She was an example to us all and we will cherish the memories she has given us. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Andrew MacMillan Scholarship Fund, 416-946-3580. Friends will be received for a Memorial Service at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church on Tuesday, April 16th at 11 a.m. Reception to follow.

