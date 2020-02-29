|
PENMAN, EVELYN BERNICE (nee CAMPBELL) December 17, 1914 February 24, 2020 Ev passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor, Toronto, at the age of 105. Beloved wife of the late James Penman. Loving and adored Mom to Pat Durante (Murray) and Bonnie Chung (Victor). Cherished Grandma/ Baba to Kim Chung Lavis (Derek), Jeff Durante (Laura), Chris Chung and Jason Durante. Very special GG/Great-Grandmother to Brady Durante, Carson Lavis, Leah Durante and Reid Lavis. She will be greatly missed by her devoted sister Grace Frances Wier, and as Aunt Iney to her nieces and nephews. Lovingly remembered by many cousins, and countless friends. Our heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful staff at Meighen Manor and deepest gratitude for the warm and compassionate care she received on the 4th floor Moore Wing. The family will receive friends and family at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) for visitation on Sunday, March 8th from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel, with reception to follow. If so desired, remembrances to a favourite charity are greatly appreciated. Condolences and memories are welcome, and may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020