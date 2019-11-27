DONOHUE, Evelyn Frances Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019. Survived by her two daughters Betty Fenwick (Larry), Susan Gucci (Frank), grandchildren Michael, Jonathan and Catherine. She was predeceased by her siblings Gerald P. Snider, Rosemary Sagriff and John R. Synder. Visitation will be held at PINE HILLS FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. East, 416-267-8229) on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service will Take place at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Donations maybe made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 27, 2019