Evelyn GILCHRIST

GILCHRIST, Evelyn (nee CHOLFE) Passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease at the age 93. Predeceased by her beloved husband William. Loving mother of Dianne and her husband Brian Keddy, Russell, Cathy and her husband Robert Maxwell and Mary and her husband Robert Mittertreiner. Cherished Grandma to Christopher and his wife Tracy, Andrea and her husband Alex, Alison, Hillary and Taylor and Great-Grandmother to Bryan, Claire and Elizabeth. Survived by her sisters Mary and Connie. Predeceased by her siblings Angelo and Milly. Special thank you to the staff at Chartwell Aurora Long Term Care for their care and compassion, especially the dedicated staff on G1. A Private Funeral Service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada or your charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorfh.ca
.