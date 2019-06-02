JONES, EVELYN GRACE (nee DAWE) July 3, 1931 - May 30, 2019 Gone to be with her Lord and Savior, it is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dearly loved and cherished mother. Mom passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was predeceased by our father Reverend Leonard M. Jones. Left to mourn are her daughters Anne Nickelo, Sandra Kinnaird and Cheryl Stewart, along with her large extended family. Mom will be remembered as a very gentile, kind, and loving mother, nannie and friend. We would like to thank everyone at Northridge Long Term Care facility for their compassionate care of mom and our family during her stay. Also many thanks to her friends that visited, that took her to church, and our great neighbours for looking out for mom while she was still at home. Your caring will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Chartwell Baptist Church, Oakville, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Chartwell Baptist Church, 228 Chartwell Road, Oakville, Ontario L6J 3Z8 or the Alzheimer Society. Condolences may be left online at koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 2, 2019