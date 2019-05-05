HARDIE, EVELYN (MARY) Peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Creek Way Village in Burlington, Ontario at the age of 88. Only daughter of Russell and Aileen, predeceased. Beloved wife of Douglas and partner Monty Chreptyk, predeceased. She is survived by her loving Goddaughters Dale Boyd and Donna March, step-children Janice Fucella and Dennis Chreptyk, and all their families. Interment at Westminster Cemetery. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019