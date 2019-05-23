Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Hazel (HALL) PAXTON. View Sign Obituary

PAXTON (HALL), Evelyn Hazel Passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's at Fleming, Peterborough in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Russell Paxton. Dear mother of Brenda McIlvena (late Al), Susan Fleming and Gregory Hall (Jean). Step-mother of Brent Paxton (Sharon), Lesley Ford (late Richard) and the late Jeffrey Paxton. Grandmother of Jeff, Jim (Missy), Jodi, Amanda (Joseph), Michael, Bryce, Reid, Ryan, and Emily. Great-grandmother of Hayden and Corrina. Predeceased by her parents Herman and Hazel Franks and her brothers John and Donald Franks. In Celebration of Evelyn's Life, family and friends will be received at the COMSTOCK- KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough on Friday, May 31, 2019 from the hours of 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. In memory of Evelyn, donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at



