Evelyn Hazel (HALL) PAXTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Hazel (HALL) PAXTON.
Service Information
COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre
356 Rubidge Street
Peterborough, ON
K9H4C7
(705)-745-4683
Obituary

PAXTON (HALL), Evelyn Hazel Passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's at Fleming, Peterborough in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Russell Paxton. Dear mother of Brenda McIlvena (late Al), Susan Fleming and Gregory Hall (Jean). Step-mother of Brent Paxton (Sharon), Lesley Ford (late Richard) and the late Jeffrey Paxton. Grandmother of Jeff, Jim (Missy), Jodi, Amanda (Joseph), Michael, Bryce, Reid, Ryan, and Emily. Great-grandmother of Hayden and Corrina. Predeceased by her parents Herman and Hazel Franks and her brothers John and Donald Franks. In Celebration of Evelyn's Life, family and friends will be received at the COMSTOCK- KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough on Friday, May 31, 2019 from the hours of 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. In memory of Evelyn, donations to St. Joseph's at Fleming or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Peterborough, ON   (705) 745-4683
funeral home direction icon