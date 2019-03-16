LeBLANC, Evelyn Joan (nee KENDRICK) Peacefully, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Village of Humber Heights, at the age of 82. Loving mother of Brian McComb (Harriet), Barbara Stewart and Bradley McComb (Jane). Devoted grandmother of Brandon Stewart, Rachel Coccaro (Frank) and great-grandmother of Jayden and Lily. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11:30 a.m. If desired, remembrances may be made to . Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Joan LeBLANC.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019