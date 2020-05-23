EVELYN JUNE POUND
POUND, EVELYN JUNE (nee BRODIE) With deep sadness the family of Evelyn June Pound announces her passing on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the age of 94. Loving wife of 67 years to the late Richard Alexander Pound, mother of Russell (Karen), Brian (Sandra), Jane (Peter). Loving grandmother of Andrea and Sabrina Pound, Tom and Elizabeth Babineau and Laura Pound. Those who knew June were drawn to her because she was a kind, compassionate and gentle person. June did volunteer work for many years with the National Ballet of Canada and the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge, Ontario. An early passion included love of horses and riding, and at a later time helping with sponsoring an RCMP namesake horse. June loved Lake Muskoka and the Muskoka region from an early age. Many happy family memories are of time spent at the cottage on Lake Muskoka. June was a resident of the Roxborough Retirement Residence in Newmarket and most recently Holland Gardens Retirement Residence in Bradford. The family is eternally grateful to the staff at these residences for the kind and compassionate care they provided for June and our late father, Alex. Per June's wishes, there will be a private family celebration of her life.

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
