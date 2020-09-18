1/1
EVELYN LILLY ENGLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ENGLAND, EVELYN LILLY (nee BUTTREY) May 17, 1929 - September 14, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce that Evelyn passed peacefully in her sleep Monday morning. Beloved wife and best friend to Roy for 70 years. Adored mother to Ellen (Peter), Ian (Bernice), Ross (Lori), and Bob (Susan). Much-loved grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Evelyn loved her Lord and Saviour and it is in that where we find our comfort. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved