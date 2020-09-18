ENGLAND, EVELYN LILLY (nee BUTTREY) May 17, 1929 - September 14, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce that Evelyn passed peacefully in her sleep Monday morning. Beloved wife and best friend to Roy for 70 years. Adored mother to Ellen (Peter), Ian (Bernice), Ross (Lori), and Bob (Susan). Much-loved grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Evelyn loved her Lord and Saviour and it is in that where we find our comfort. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.



