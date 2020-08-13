1/
Evelyn LONERGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LONERGAN, Evelyn (nee HARTMAN) 1931 - 2020 EVELYN MARIE LONERGAN (nee HARTMAN), now at rest and lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Born October 6, 1931 in Edmonton, AB, moving with her family as a child to Westlock, AB and then to Vernon, BC and later, at the age of 11, to Toronto, ON. Died on August 6, 2020 in Toronto, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her dear husband, John Robert Lonergan (of Sutton, ON), and later in life, by her loving companion, Frank Matt (of Sutton, ON). Dearly beloved mother of Susan Lonergan (of Toronto), Robert Lonergan (of Toronto) and Brian Lonergan (Lesley) (of Newmarket), and dearly beloved grandmother of Corinne, Meghan (Matt) and Keily. Loving aunt to many nephews and nieces, both on the Hartman and Lonergan sides of the family. Predeceased by her loving parents David Ewald Hartman and Regina Hartman (Dederer), and by her infant and toddler siblings, Clara and Ewald, who passed away before Evelyn's birth. Also predeceased by her beloved siblings and their beloved spouses, Willa Fraser (Lloyd) (of Burnaby, BC), Lillian Alton (Keith) (of Peterborough, ON), and H. David Hartman (Wina) (of Tottenham, ON). Dear sister of Lola Sneyd (the late William) of Toronto, ON. Evelyn enjoyed her careers at Bell Canada and later at Allstate Insurance. For many years, she volunteered for The Canadian Cancer Society during their Daffodil Drives. After retirement, she was an active member and volunteer at TELCO (Bell Canada retirees club) where she was on the Executive for 13 years responsible for arranging monthly guest speakers for the club, and also volunteering in making Heart Pillows for heart surgery patients in hospitals. She was also a member of the Parkway Overcomers club for many years and enjoyed attending their monthly meetings, luncheons and day trips. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. A special thank you to both the Temmy Latner Centre for their excellent at-home-palliative-care support, and to the Palliative Care Unit of Baycrest Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either the Canadian Cancer Society or to the Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved