LOPATRIELLO, EVELYN Evelyn Lopatriello, age 97, of North York, Ontario, passed away suddenly, on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Evelyn was born on July 14, 1922 in North York, to Frederick and Kate Neal. Predeceased by her loving husband Domenico and her beloved son David. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen and lovingly remembered by her sister Doris Mundinger. Evelyn was predeceased by her sister Kay and brothers John and George. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St., North York, ON M2M 3W9, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A burial for Evelyn will be held following the funeral service at Westminster Cemetery, 5830 Bathurst St., North York, ON M2R 1Y6. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rskane.ca for the Lopatriello family. Donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society in Evelyn's memory.



Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
