EVELYN M. "EVIE" (DeMEO) ROBERTS
ROBERTS (DeMEO), EVELYN M. "EVIE" (nee THAKE) 1922 – 2020 Evie passed away of pneumonia, at the hospital in Bracebridge, on October 17, 2020. Predeceased by parents, Oliver and Kate Thake; sisters, Olive, Vera, Audrey and Elsie; as well as husbands, Wilf DeMeo and Earl Roberts. Evie leaves her daughter, Cathy; son-in-law, Dave; and grandsons, Brian and Mike; as well as nieces and nephews. Evie moved to Fairlawn Avenue in Toronto in 1929 with her family, married Wilf in 1942 and moved to Halifax for the duration of the war, after which they settled in Willowdale. After Wilf's death, Evie moved to Coldwater until her 1996 marriage to Earl, where they settled in Bracebridge. She made lasting friends in all locations. In keeping with Evie's wishes, cremation has taken place and no Funeral or Celebration of Life will take place. If you wish to do so, donations in Evie's memory may be made to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, 75 Ann St., Bracebridge, ON P1L 2E4, 705-645-4404. Personal condolences, memories, or donations may be made at www.reynoldsfuneral.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
