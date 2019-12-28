SHAFLEY, EVELYN MARGUERITA (RITA) (nee BOWERS) Peacefully in her sleep on December 23, 2019, a few weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday. Beloved wife of the late George Elmo Shafley. Loving mother of Jane (Richard Torrance) and Anne (Edmund Hogan). Proud grandmother of Lindsay, Spencer, Siobhan and Kathleen. Survived by her brother Ted (Ruth) Bowers of Victoria, BC, and predeceased by sisters Kay and Muriel. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Rita was a lifelong resident of Welland before moving to Whitby in her later years. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Howard Petroff for his attentive care, and to the wonderful PSWs who cared for her in her final weeks. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of remembrance will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.

