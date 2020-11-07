DUNCAN, EVELYN MARIE May 10, 1934 - November 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn Marie Duncan of Oakville in her 87th year. She fought a valiant but brief battle with her beloved sisters at her side. Predeceased by her parents George Spence (1999) and Helen Marie (1996). Evelyn was the dearly loved older sister of Jean Grace (Jerry, predeceased 1985) and Mary Montague (George). Cherished "Anion" to Wendy Stasiw (Don), Richard Grace, Michael Sargeant (Joanne) and Charlie Spry (Becky). Dearest great aunt to Jenna and Tori Stasiw, Alissa, and Duncan Grace, Madison, Cameron, and Alexander Sargeant, and Jason Spry. Dear mom to fur baby Misty. Evelyn was born in Walkerville, ON and lived in Montreal, Picton, and Oakville. She attended MacDonald Institute at the University of Guelph. Her 35-year teaching career was spent at Sheridan Park Public Elementary School. Evelyn was a dedicated teacher who was well respected by her peers and students. Her kindness and gentle and caring nature is what drew people to her. Evelyn enjoyed bridge, reading, gardening, travel, and was an accomplished cook, outstanding baker, lover of wildlife in her backyard, talented knitter, lover of the occasional scotch, avid theatre goer, and a great friend. Evelyn was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.



