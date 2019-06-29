CUMMINGS, EVELYN MARION On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Toronto, aged 88. Daughter of Clara P. Dickeson and Albert Cumming, sister of Elizabeth Gawley and of the late Albert Cummings, devoted friend of Margaret Jones of Toronto and of the late Joan Waddell of Tarpon Springs, FL and of George, Leslie and Michael Hourdas, also of FL. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at the G.H.Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on July 3, 2019 between 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice will be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019