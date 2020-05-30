DORE, EVELYN MARY ANGEL (nee BEATTIE) August 29, 1923 - May 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother after a long life, well lived. Although Covid-19 cruelly separated her from us, Evelyn passed away surrounded in spirit by the family who loved her so deeply. Evelyn was born and raised in the town of Gaspe, Quebec; she was the eldest daughter of the late James Allan and Nora Anne Beattie (La Couvee). In the late 1940s she left The Gaspe for Montreal and there met "wonderful dancer" and soon-to-be husband, William (Bill) Dore. They settled in St. Laurent, then Verdun, and finally Chateauguay to accommodate a growing family. Always decisive when action was required, Evelyn relocated the family to Oakville, Ont., in 1979. She loved living by the lake, although it made her a touch homesick for the ocean. When her beloved Bill passed in 1995, she relocated to Toronto to be closer to family. Evelyn was a person of the deepest faith, a strong will, courage and integrity. She had a keen mind, a sharp wit, and read widely. Evelyn's soft voice, easy humour and superhuman patience made her a natural teacher; only lack of opportunity stood in the way of an official career. She was outspoken politically (left-of-centre), a dedicated Jays/Leafs fan and a competitive card player. She was a model of organization and justly famous for her motto: "We need a plan." Most especially, everyone who knew her agreed that Evelyn was defined by her capacity for compassion, made real through countless acts of kindness. Evelyn was a loving presence whose quiet life of almost 97 years exemplified for her family, friends, everyone who came within her sphere of influence, the values that endure in every age and circumstance. Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband Bill, her parents James and Nora Beattie, brothers Roy, Gordon, Eugene, Alfred, Vernon and Leo, as well as her dear sister Blanche. Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by Margaret Anne (Kim), Patrick Francis (Sharon), Mary Evelyn (Leon), and Kathleen Frances (Barry), and her grandchildren Evan, Cadence, and Aaron. She is also mourned and will be sadly missed by her brother Gerry and sister, Edna Patterson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Family was the most important thing in Evelyn's life; her face glowed and eyes lit up whenever we were together. Mom will be greatly missed and we will always cherish her gentle ways and relentless, positive spirit. She truly was our Guiding Light. For the past two years, Evelyn resided at Scarborough Retirement Residence, where she made wonderful friends. The family would like to thank the workers there, and those at Spectrum Health Services who provided Mom with direct care. We are also deeply grateful to her family physician of many years, Dr. Paul Chan, and to Providence Centre Stroke Rehabilitation team for their amazing work with Mom in May 2019, and also to staff at Bridgepoint Hospital this past winter. The courage, professionalism and kindness of many staff at Scarborough General Hospital has been a gift to us at the most difficult of times. Due to current conditions, there will be no Funeral Mass at this time but a Memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 877-882-2582, or Covenant House, 800-435-7308.



