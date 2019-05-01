O'BRIEN, Evelyn Mary (nee SLUMAN) At Brampton, Ontario, on August 28, 2018, age 91. Daughter of the late Sidney Sluman and Amy Eveline McWilliams of Toronto. Beloved wife of the late Trevor (Tim) O'Brien (2002). Loving mother of Sharon Lynn Williams (Robert) of Sherwood Park, Alberta, Janet Leslie Taylor (Nigel, Nick) of Brampton, Ontario. Dear Grandmother of Trevor (Valerie Kershaw) and Lindsay Taylor (David Sullivan), Michael and Stephanie Williams. Great-Grandmother of Patrick and Samuel Taylor, Elora and River Sullivan. Dear sister of Audrey Rawbon (George - 2018) of Burlington and her late brother Gordon Sluman (Pearl and Marion) of Toronto, Ontario. At Evelyn's request there was no visitation. The remains were interred in the family plot in Capital Memorial Gardens, Ottawa, Ontario.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019