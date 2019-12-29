Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN McNEILL. View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Obituary

McNEILL, EVELYN July 19, 1919 - December 27, 2019 What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us. (Helen Keller) After a century of enjoying life and creating wonderful memories with family and friends, Evelyn closed her eyes for the last time on December 27, 2019. A strong woman with an independent spirit, Nana Mac or the Duchess as she was sometimes referred to, lived her life with her family as her primary focus. She was caring, thoughtful, hardworking, compassionate, loving and sometimes quite outspoken. A lover of golf, bowling, bridge and of course the occasional shot of rye, Ev was a wonderful homemaker, caregiver and friend. Her perseverance and graceful dignity as she dealt with adversity is a lesson she leaves with all of us. We are truly blessed that she was part of our lives for so long! Predeceased by her husband, Vern, her son Brian and her grandson Andrew, she is lovingly remembered by her daughter Linda Love (Michael Collins) and her granddaughters Amy Newman (Jeff) and Shauna Love (Sean). Her great-grandchildren, Kylie, Ashley and Julie Newman and Xander and Libby Edwards-Love held a very special place in her heart. The last of the Hammond girls, Evelyn was predeceased by her sisters and their spouses Della (Alf), Edna (Jack), Francis (Chuck), Peggy (Doug) and her brothers Bill (Benny) and Jack (Gert). She is fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Yvonne McNeill and a number of nieces and nephews from both the Hammond and the McNeill sides of her family. Visitation will be held at LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 371 Dundas St., London, Ontario (between Colborne and Waterloo St.), on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral service will follow in the LOGAN CHAPEL at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, London, Ontario. Those who wish may make memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the London Extendicare Residence Council in memory of Ev. Online condolences can be expressed at

