DAVIS, EVELYN MORAFF We are sad to announce the passing of Evelyn Moraff Davis on July 16, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Harold Davis; sister Shirley; daughters, Lynne (Cameron) and Beverley (Patrick); and grandchildren Shira and David Taylor (Kim). Evelyn grew up in Whitney Pier, and dedicated her life to the community as a member of the Sydney School Board and the Whitney Pier Historical Society, as well as through her business Moraff's Yarns and Crafts. She was inducted into the Cape Breton Business Hall of Fame, in 2002. National Vice-President for Canadian Hadassah-WIZO, she was an energetic advocate for the Jewish community and is remembered for her enthusiasm and love. She will be much missed by her family. Funeral service will be held at Steeles Memorial Chapel on Thursday, July 18th, 11 a.m. Interment at Pardes Chaim Cemetery, Community Section, 12:30 p.m. Shivah, 1:30 p.m. at Kensington Place, 866 Sheppard Ave. W., Toronto. Donations to Hadassah-WIZO or a charity of your choice.

