GORDON, EVELYN PATRICIA July 4, 1915 – March 17, 2020 It is with both sadness and appreciation of a life well-lived, that we announce the passing of Evelyn Patricia Gordon in her 105th year. She died quietly and with dignity at Garden Court Nursing Home, where she was well cared for during her last 3 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Gratia Dzupina, nieces, Pat Pruski (Zyg), Joan Perrie (David), Gay Stinson (Orrin), Carol Kerrigan, nephew Sandy Gordon (Ann), great-niece Jessica Dzupina-Ward (Patrick) and several other great-nieces and nephews. Special appreciation to Jessica for her years of care for her great-aunt. Pat lived a rich life filled with many friends and multiple interests. She retired as the head dietician at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce after a long career, where she made many lifelong friends. Her family and friends loved her excellent food and hospitality; she was the hub, reaching out and keeping everyone in touch. Pat had many interests in her life: playing piano and bridge, gardening, international travel, and she was the President of the Decoupeur's Guild of Ontario for many years. She loved driving and was the chauffeur for many family excursions. She taught driving in the early years and had her driver's licence until she was 100 years old. Throughout her life Pat's strong Christian faith supported and guided her at all times. She will be remembered by family and friends as a gentle hearted, giving person, ever thoughtful of others. Pat was a member of Deer Park United Church for decades and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020