1/1
EVELYN PHILLIPS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILLIPS, EVELYN After a blessed life of 91 years, Evelyn, formerly of Flesherton, passed on Friday, November 27, in Toronto. Beloved wife of the late Robert (2007). Loving mother of George (Kathryn Reid) of Thornbury, Carol (Ian Cook) of Midhurst, and the late Robert (2014). Evelyn will be loved and remembered by her grandchildren Jed, Clara, Ben, Curtis, Adrian, Jeremy, Ryan (Olena), and great-grandson Nicholas. She was predeceased by siblings Ted McTavish and Jean Pallett. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Evelyn lived a full life, sharing happy times between her homes in Flesherton, Etobicoke, and Naples. She was the consummate homemaker, creating in her home of 60 years a feeling of warmth, welcome, and love. We have all been touched by her caring nature, which has kept our families close. Her legacy is her enduring love of family. Evelyn will be interred at a private service. Funeral date soon to follow at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario and Parkinson Society Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception
1 Highland Drive
FLESHERTON, ON N0C 1E0
(519) 924-2810
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fawcett Funeral Cremation Reception

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved