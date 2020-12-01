PHILLIPS, EVELYN After a blessed life of 91 years, Evelyn, formerly of Flesherton, passed on Friday, November 27, in Toronto. Beloved wife of the late Robert (2007). Loving mother of George (Kathryn Reid) of Thornbury, Carol (Ian Cook) of Midhurst, and the late Robert (2014). Evelyn will be loved and remembered by her grandchildren Jed, Clara, Ben, Curtis, Adrian, Jeremy, Ryan (Olena), and great-grandson Nicholas. She was predeceased by siblings Ted McTavish and Jean Pallett. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Evelyn lived a full life, sharing happy times between her homes in Flesherton, Etobicoke, and Naples. She was the consummate homemaker, creating in her home of 60 years a feeling of warmth, welcome, and love. We have all been touched by her caring nature, which has kept our families close. Her legacy is her enduring love of family. Evelyn will be interred at a private service. Funeral date soon to follow at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca
. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario and Parkinson Society Canada.