PRITCHARD, EVELYN Mary Evelyn Francis Critchley Pritchard passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late John Sydney Pritchard, and partner of the late Alan Keats. Loving mother of Barbara Pritchard Illingworth and husband Peter Illingworth, and Patricia Pritchard Fraser and husband Peter McKinnon. Doting grandmother of John Illingworth (Lesley Love), Sarah Collier (Thomas Hudson), John McKinnon (Claudia Pedrero), and Glyn McKinnon (Natalia Simoes), as well as great-grandmother of Mairead, Brynn, Bronwyn, Benjamin, Kennedy, and Madison. Also loved by Alan's daughter and family, Marcia and Gene Rudolph, Hope, Brianna, and Todd. Predeceased by her sister Rachel Jobson, and brothers George and Donald Critchley. Much loved by the extended Critchley family and the Pritchard family in England and Wales. Predeceased by her good friends June Webb, June Denton, Moyra Thomas, Norma Lanosky, and Gwen Walker. Born in Monteith in Northern Ontario, where her heart always belonged, Evelyn moved to Toronto during the war and later settled in Weston. She enjoyed her final years amongst the friendly townsfolk of Mount Forest. Dedicated to a life of work and service, Evelyn worked for Shully's Ltd., was Paymaster at Humber Memorial Hospital, and later worked at York University and Kodak Canada. She was a devoted founding member of St. Timothy-by-the-Humber Anglican Church and was known for her exceptional generosity to family and friends and those in need. A private funeral will take place. When we can gather once again, we will have a celebration of life and a reunion of family and friends. Evelyn supported many children through World Vision Canada. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to World Vision Canada or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020