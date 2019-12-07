Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EVELYN RENNIE MELVIN. View Sign Obituary

MELVIN, EVELYN RENNIE Evelyn Rennie Melvin, born in Toronto in 1924, passed away on November 24, 2019, with her family there to say a very sad goodbye to the matriarch of the family. She was a special soul who touched the lives of all who had the good fortune to know her. Her kindness was endless, her love of family and friends unbounded, and her quick wit and sense of humour, the light of the many lives that she touched. Survived, dearly loved and cherished by her children: Dorothy and Reginald, grandchildren: Jeffrey, Jennifer, Charlene and Keith, and her 10 great-grandchildren who were so blessed to know her so well. The list of family and friends who will miss the love, kindness and inspiration she brought to their lives is endless. According to Evelyn's wishes there will be no funeral, however, loved ones will gather to celebrate her life on December 8th, at Madsen's Greenhouse, 160 Bayview Pkwy., from 2-6 p.m.

