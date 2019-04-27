RINTOUL, EVELYN (nee HAMILTON) Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Rintoul (2002). Dear mother of John (Sylvia), Robert and David. Cherished grandmother of Laurie, Robin and Suzanne (Dan). Dear great-grandmother of Michaela, Delaney, Charlotte, Tristan, Nora and James. Predeceased by her brothers Charlie and Bill. Evelyn will also be greatly missed by other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment - Shelburne Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association, Westminster United Church or Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019