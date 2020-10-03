EVELYN ROTHENBURGER

ROTHENBURGER, EVELYN May 5, 1936 - September 24, 2020 Evelyn died peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her daughter Janice by her side. Evelyn was a young 84 year old and lived independently in Oakville. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harry Rothenburger, daughter Carol Daniel, parents Sarah and Alexander Anderson of Glasgow, Scotland and siblings, Irene Addison and Ronnie Anderson. Evelyn will be dearly missed by loving daughter Janice Rothenburger, devoted son-in-law Tom Daniel and family, brother Bill Anderson and his wife June in England, niece and nephew Tracey and Andrew Addison in Scotland and their families, cousin Anne Clarke in California and family in Germany. Evelyn will also be missed by many friends and neighbours and her former coworkers at General Electric where she worked for 28 years. Evelyn was loved by all who knew her. Her thoughtfulness, kind spirit, easy going nature and friendliness, made her a true genuine human being. A service to celebrate the life of Evelyn will be held 1 p.m. October 7, 2020 in the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home Chapel. Covid restrictions apply and attendance must be registered by contacting family. Masks must also be worn.



