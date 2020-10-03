1/
EVELYN ROTHENBURGER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROTHENBURGER, EVELYN May 5, 1936 - September 24, 2020 Evelyn died peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with her daughter Janice by her side. Evelyn was a young 84 year old and lived independently in Oakville. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harry Rothenburger, daughter Carol Daniel, parents Sarah and Alexander Anderson of Glasgow, Scotland and siblings, Irene Addison and Ronnie Anderson. Evelyn will be dearly missed by loving daughter Janice Rothenburger, devoted son-in-law Tom Daniel and family, brother Bill Anderson and his wife June in England, niece and nephew Tracey and Andrew Addison in Scotland and their families, cousin Anne Clarke in California and family in Germany. Evelyn will also be missed by many friends and neighbours and her former coworkers at General Electric where she worked for 28 years. Evelyn was loved by all who knew her. Her thoughtfulness, kind spirit, easy going nature and friendliness, made her a true genuine human being. A service to celebrate the life of Evelyn will be held 1 p.m. October 7, 2020 in the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home Chapel. Covid restrictions apply and attendance must be registered by contacting family. Masks must also be worn.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved