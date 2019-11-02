TURNER, EVELYN (MARGARET) Peacefully, on October 28, 2019 at the age of 96, Evelyn went home. Evelyn was the daughter of Llora and Edwin Turner and sister to Charlie (Lyn) and Don (Dodie). Evelyn was aunt to Wayne (Maria), Nancy (Gerd), Andy (Janine), Greg, Scott, Carolyn, and Tim (Paula) and great-aunt to Ian, Charlie, Justin, Matthew, Laura (Warren) and Kyle. Evelyn was an employee and devoted member of the United Church throughout her life, most notably at Cosburn United. Evelyn travelled the world and valued her independence. She cared for her community and her family with equal effort. The family would like to thank the kind staff at Toronto Grace Palliative for their care. A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Giffen Mack Funeral Home.

