WILSON, Evelyn April 24, 1922 - May 24, 2019 Evelyn passed peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, in her residence at Retirement Suites By The Lake. She was predeceased by her loving husband Clarence and leaves behind her children Anne (Dave Nicholls) and Ted (Melitta), her grandchildren Jocelyn (Ryan Tasker) and Renate (Dan Hand), her brother Raymond Anderson and was predeceased by sister, Marie Anderson. For many years Evelyn was an active member at Victoria Park United Church. Family and Friends will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & VISITATION CENTRE (625 Birchmount Rd., north of St. Clair Ave., E., Scarborough, 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, May 29th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m., interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 26, 2019