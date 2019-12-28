HARRIS, EVERETT ALEXANDER Passed peacefully into the arms of his Saviour on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, just two weeks shy of his 99th birthday. Beloved father of Barbara (Merlyn) Neal, Nancy (George) Bell and Marilyn Harris Mills. Much-loved grandpa of George and Jennifer Bell. Predeceased by Pauline, his wife and princess of 69 years. Survived by his sister, Doreen Fleming and brother, Roger Harris, as well as many nieces and nephews. At age 92, Everett met and married another sweetheart that God provided, Noreen Binnington and happily added her five children, their spouses and grandchildren to his family. A gardener, handyman, chorister, man of deep faith, Everett enjoyed meeting people and listening to their stories. He was known for his rib-crunching hugs and powerful handshakes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lorne Park Baptist Church, 1500 Indian Road, Mississauga, ON, with reception to follow.

