NANTON, EVERTON ANTHONY ST. ELMO March 9, 1964 - November 29, 2019 With sadness we announce that our son Everton Nanton passed away on November 29, 2019, after fighting cancer. Everton was a well-liked and compassionate soul, who will be greatly missed by friends and family. He is survived by his parents, his brothers and sisters, his wife and his nieces. For those who wish to make a donation in Everton's memory, the family suggests the Toronto Grace Health Centre Patient Care Fund www.canadahelps.org/ en/dn/14435 Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during Everton's visitation and/or at his funeral. Visitation: Friday, December 6, 2019 from 7 – 9 p.m. at Jerrett Funeral Homes, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON www.dignitymemorial.com Funeral Service: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Chad's Anglican Church, 1695 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019