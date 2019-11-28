Passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with her family by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer. Jenny was the beloved wife of the late Wasyl and loving mother of the late Taras. She was the extremely loved grandmother of Irene (Piero), Lesley (Malcolm), and great-grandmother of Bella, Wolfgang and Grace Jenny. Jenny was born in Lviv, Ukraine. Eventually, she immigrated to Canada, calling it home for more than 50 years. Jenny worked as an employee of Campbell's Soup for 37 years before she retired. Her love for her family, cooking, baking, her homeland Ukraine, her faith and helping others were all extremely important to her. She was extremely brave, facing new challenges head-on, including her most recent one with cancer. There are so many people to thank for helping her when she fell ill. Your support meant the world to her. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk - Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3625 Cawthra Rd., Mississauga, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Volodymyr's Cemetery, 1280 Dundas St. West, Oakville. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019