KNUYVER, EVON MARIE Evon passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on July 1, 2019, in the Palliative Care Unit, St. Joseph's Medical Centre, Toronto. Evon leaves behind her mother Marie, her father Julius, brother Theodore (Mandy), aunt Anke Saunders (Danny), cousin Danielle Regnier (Mark), along with her many aunts, uncles and cousins in the West. Evon was born April 10, 1966, in Brandon, MB. As a member of a Military Family, Evon grew up and was schooled on military bases located within Canada and Europe. In 1968, Evon accompanied her family to Germany where they spent the next 5 years. Half of the European tour was spent in Northern Germany and the second half in the Black Forest area of Southern Germany, in close proximity to both the Swiss and French borders. A visit to the Zoo in Basel was one of Evon's favourite Sunday outings. During that 5 year period, the family took full advantage of extended travel opportunities, seeing, sampling and enjoying the different regions and cultures. This included multiple opportunity for Evon to meet and spend memorable time with relatives in The Netherlands. On return to Canada, the family resided in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba, before returning to Ontario in 1980. After graduating from Grade 13, General Panet High School, Petawawa, Evon attended Humber College in Toronto. This permitted her the opportunity to reside with her grandmother, with whom she spent many memorable years. Evon went on to enjoy an extended career in marketing, spending the majority of her working years within the telecommunication industry. During those years, Evon had the opportunity to meet and work with numerous people throughout Canada. Something she enjoyed immensely. From a young age, Evon's curiosity, outgoing character and giving personality made her many true and lasting friends during her short life. Friends from her days living on military bases, to the many friends made during her adult years. At the family's request, private Cremation and Interment services have taken place. A Celebration of Evon's Life, with family and friends, will be held at a future date. The family would like to sincerely thank Evon's many friends, along with the doctors, nurses and staff at the Intensive Care and Palliative Care Units, St. Joseph's Medical Centre, Toronto, for their support, attentive care and compassion provided during this most difficult period. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local animal rescue service, or a charity of your choice, would be appreciated.

