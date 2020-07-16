1/
Ewa Anna KREMIS
KREMIS, Ewa Anna (nee GODLEWSKI) 1943 - 2020 On Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto after a long illness. Beloved wife of Jan. Ewa will be missed by her sisters-in-law Mary Godlewski, Liliane Godlewski, and Mary Godlewski; her many nieces and nephews, as well as many relatives in Poland. She was predeceased by her sons Jan Anthony and Stanislaw, and her parents Janina and Anthony Godlewski. Friends and family may visit on Friday, July 17th from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (between Islington and Kipling). Prayers will be at 5:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, July 18th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa's Roman Catholic Church. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
