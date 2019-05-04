Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EWA MARTA KUCZEWSKI. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel 2180 Hurontario Street Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8 (905)-279-7663 Obituary

KUCZEWSKI, EWA MARTA (nee MALAK) Called home into the hands of her Lord on April 30, 2019 at the age of 80. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Marta, her infant sister Krystyna and Sister Barbara (Salesian order). Beloved wife of the late B. John Kuczewski (2000). Loved sister of Tad (Joan, 2017), and Adam (Christine, 2005). Beloved Aunt to Bernadette (Peter McClenaghan), Michael (Meredith Gardiner) and Elizabeth (Chris McMullan). Devoted Great-Aunt to Zachary, Patrick, Michael David, Mckenna, Max, Krystyna and Trevor. Born in Warsaw, Poland, Ewa and her family fled in 1943 living briefly in Italy and Brasil before settling in Venezuela until 1959, the year the family immigrated to Canada. Ewa was a member of Krag Starszoharcerski ("Tatry") and acted as Treasurer for many years. She was a Catechist for the Good Shepherd program in various Catholic parishes and short term Treasurer for the Association of CGA. Her volunteer work spanned over 35 years as a pastoral visitor to the sick and shut-ins at St. Mary's Parish in Brampton and St. Christopher's Parish in Mississauga in addition to being a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Salesian past students (Toronto chapter), a member of Wawel Villa Inc. and a former driver for the Brampton area . Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario Street, Mississauga. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church, 1171 Clarkson Road North, Mississauga at 11 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, 6933 Tomken Road, Mississauga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the B. John Kuczewski Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes available at Turner and Porter.



