Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EWALD REDMANN. View Sign Obituary

REDMANN, EWALD Passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 88, at The Village of Humber Heights in Etobicoke. The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful care, comfort and kindness he received while residing there. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Rosemarie Ball. Dear father of Penny and her husband David Reilly and of Tim and his husband Ian Waldron. Loving grandfather of Nathan and Heather (Sean Saigeon) and proud great-grandfather of Piper and River. Brother of Hugo Redmann (Erika) and Theodore Redmann (Shirley), all deceased, and of Erica Hudell (Art), Erna Lennard-White (Keith) and Erwin Redmann (Marilyn). Cremation has taken place. The family will host a Service of Remembrance (with interment) at Highland Park Cemetery, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28th. A Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ewald's name may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandpark

REDMANN, EWALD Passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 88, at The Village of Humber Heights in Etobicoke. The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful care, comfort and kindness he received while residing there. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Betty Rosemarie Ball. Dear father of Penny and her husband David Reilly and of Tim and his husband Ian Waldron. Loving grandfather of Nathan and Heather (Sean Saigeon) and proud great-grandfather of Piper and River. Brother of Hugo Redmann (Erika) and Theodore Redmann (Shirley), all deceased, and of Erica Hudell (Art), Erna Lennard-White (Keith) and Erwin Redmann (Marilyn). Cremation has taken place. The family will host a Service of Remembrance (with interment) at Highland Park Cemetery, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough, at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28th. A Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ewald's name may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandpark funeralcentre.com Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close