1/
EZRA SCHABAS
SCHABAS, EZRA C.M., O.Ont. Born in New York City on April 24, 1924, son of Hyman Schabas and Minnie Anker, Ezra Schabas passed away peacefully in Toronto on October 12, 2020. He leaves his beloved wife, Ann (née Fairley), whom he married in 1949, five children, William (Penelope), Richard (Patti), Margaret, Michael (Veronica) and Paul (Alison), twelve grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. He studied at the Juilliard School of Music before serving in the United States Army in France and Germany during World War II, as a member of an Air Force Band. He then completed a Master's degree at Columbia University. Following an academic appointment at Western Reserve University in Cleveland, in 1952 he made Toronto his home. A distinguished clarinettist and an innovative and dedicated teacher, he trained and nurtured young musicians at the Royal Conservatory of Music, of which he was the Principal from 1978 to 1983, and at the Faculty of Music of the University of Toronto, where he headed the performance and opera department from 1968 to 1978. He was deeply involved in founding the National Youth Orchestra of Canada in 1960 and was its first manager. He was a prolific author, writing biographies of important musicians and histories of the Royal Conservatory and the Canadian Opera Company. He received the City of Toronto book award for his biography of Sir Ernest MacMillan. An enthusiastic hiker and tennis player, he also served as president of the Arts and Letters Club of which he was an active member for many years. Donations may be made in his memory to the Royal Conservatory of Music.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 14, 2020
May he rest in peace and may all family and friends take comfort from memories of time shared with this warm gentleman.
Gerald Sherwood
Acquaintance
October 14, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to you, Paul, Alison and family on the passing of your remarkable and talented father and father-in-law: great loss for the Canadian arts community. Thoughts and prayers are with you and Ann. Anne Marie and Peter
Anne Marie Marchetti Peter Wardle
Friend
October 13, 2020
I was a member of MPC - Musical Performance and Communication - a program Ezra started back in the 1980's I think. I have such fond memories of that year, musicians were paid and spent six months training, performing, doing workshops - an invaluable experience to help bridge the gap between the technical education a musician gets and the real life skills needed to be an effective performer and professional. It was a wonderful program, and I have such fond memories of Ezra who passionately spearheaded it. Sorry to hear of his passing, but he had such a wonderful productive and influential life and left his mark on many including me.
Logan J Medland
Student
October 13, 2020
Mr. Schabas was a wonderfully accomplished musician, scholar and family man. He contributed greatly to Canadian society.
Jim McMurtry
Acquaintance
