ARMANIOS, Ezzat H. 1937 - 2019 Retired Principal, Toronto District School Board and educational consultant passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 82. Ezzat's conviction, determination and fortitude in everything he did were exemplary – right to the end. Ezzat was the cherished father "Baba" of Moni (Richard Harrison) and son Mourad, adored Geddo (grandfather) of Ben. He will be sorely missed by his special friend Sandra Tondat, his sister Insaf and his brother Yousry (Mona) and sister-in-law Sohair. He was dearly loved by his many nieces and nephew and all members of his extended family. He was predeceased by his beloved mother Hekmet and his father Helmi, his brothers Safwat and Dr. Zaher Armanios. Ezzat was an example to us all on how to live one's life with passion and we will remember him with love, admiration and many fond memories. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Toronto Foundation for Student Success or would be appreciated. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019