GRAHAM, F. VICTOR Completed his journey here peacefully, after a brief illness, in the presence of family, on May 1, 2019. Victor was born on November 19, 1934. He will be missed by his loving wife, Winsom, his adored son, Jeff (Nancy), his grandchildren Enya and Eric and loved daughter Sonya. He leaves family in Northern Ireland, friends made during his more than fifty years in Christian Publishing and numerous long friendships in Canada where he has lived since 1956. The Dunn family will especially remember his fun-loving spirit at the family cottage which brought Vic much joy. "All the way my Saviour leads me"……..now into greater joy. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service for Victor at the Saint Giles Kingsway Church, 15 Lambeth Road, Etobicoke (behind Humbertown Plaza), on Saturday, May 11th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Saint Giles Benevolent Fund or to the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 9, 2019