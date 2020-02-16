|
|
KIROU, FANI 1948 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital, on February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Kirou. Loving mother of three boys. Twins, Stephen and Louie and Pando. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, A. ROY MILLER CHAPEL, 1695 St. Clair Avenue West (between Old Weston Road and Lansdowne Avenue), on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2–9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Brookhaven Drive, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Prospect Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020