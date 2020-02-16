Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newediuk Funeral Home - A. Roy Miller Chapel
1695 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M6N 1J2
(416) 656-3585
Resources
More Obituaries for FANI KIROU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FANI KIROU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FANI KIROU Obituary
KIROU, FANI 1948 - 2020 Passed away peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital, on February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Kirou. Loving mother of three boys. Twins, Stephen and Louie and Pando. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, A. ROY MILLER CHAPEL, 1695 St. Clair Avenue West (between Old Weston Road and Lansdowne Avenue), on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2–9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Brookhaven Drive, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Prospect Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FANI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -