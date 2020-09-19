FANKA CAUSEVSKI

CAUSEVSKI, FANKA Fanka passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband Vangel. Beloved mother of Julijana, Peter (Ruji), and Tommy (Cheryl). She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Ashley, Nathan, Natalie, Amy, Melissa (Kyle), and Vangel and great-grandsons Zachary and Connor. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd.), followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at ST. CLEMENT OF OHRID MACEDONIAN ORTHDOOX CHURCH (76 Overlea Blvd.). Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations in memory of Fanka may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at jerrettfuneralhome.com