Service Information
Newediuk Funeral Home - A. Roy Miller Chapel
1695 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON
M6N 1J2
(416)-656-3585
Obituary

POUTSOUNGAS, FANNY 1924 - 2019 Passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners. Dearly beloved wife of the late Antonios (2006). Beloved mother of John and Nicky and the late Billy (2009). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren, brothers, family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, A. ROY MILLER CHAPEL, 1695 St. Clair Avenue West (between Keele Street and Lansdowne Avenue), on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. Funeral to be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1 Brookhaven Drive, Toronto, at 10 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Online condolences newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 20, 2019
