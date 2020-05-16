GHARAVY, FARHAD MOOSAVI Unexpectedly at his residence, on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Ziba Gharavy (nee Hedayati). Loving father of Ali and Shahriar Gharavy. Son of the late Mohsen and Monerbanoo (nee Didehvar) and brother of Lily, Freidoon and Goli. Private prayers were held. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Farhad to your local food bank would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.