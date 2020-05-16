FARHAD MOOSAVI GHARAVY
GHARAVY, FARHAD MOOSAVI Unexpectedly at his residence, on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Ziba Gharavy (nee Hedayati). Loving father of Ali and Shahriar Gharavy. Son of the late Mohsen and Monerbanoo (nee Didehvar) and brother of Lily, Freidoon and Goli. Private prayers were held. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Farhad to your local food bank would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
